Drug treatment courts earn their celebration

Not only is the treatment they offer a way better option for many nonviolent offenders, drug courts in Duluth and around the country “have been restoring lives and families for more than three decades,” as Mayor Emily Larson wrote in proclaiming May 31 Treatment Court Day in Duluth.

With more than 1.5 million Americans served by the courts and their sentences of help instead of jail, and with greater than 75% of graduates in Northeastern Minnesota remaining arrest-free for at least two years, Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District — which covers Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties — paused to celebrate. There was much to applaud.

“Treatment courts are the single most successful intervention in our nation's history for leading people living with substance use and mental health disorders out of the justice system and into lives of recovery and stability. They improve education, employment, housing, and financial stability,” the Sixth Judicial District Treatment Courts said in a statement last month distributed by Treatment Coordinator Stephanie Carlson. “They do this by working closely with prosecutors, public defenders, probation officers, social workers, and other justice system partners to develop a strategy that will pressure an offender into completing a treatment program and abstaining from repeating the behaviors that brought them to court. Research shows that effective treatment courts improve public safety and save taxpayer dollars.”

All of us who pay taxes can get behind that. Every drug offender helped by court-ordered treatment saves the public coffers an estimated $6,000, as the mayor’s proclamation pointed out. That really adds up with those more than 1.5 million Americans served by the courts.

No wonder there are now more than 4,000 treatment courts in the U.S., including eight in the Sixth Judicial District: the South St. Louis County DWI Court (a nationally recognized “Academy Court”), the South St. Louis County Mental Health Court, the South St. Louis County Veterans Court, the South St. Louis County Drug Court, the Carlton County Drug Court, the Shore Substance Use Recovery Court, the Range Hybrid Court, and the Range Mental Health Court. The St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth has had a drug court for 22 years.

The first such court was created in Miami-Dade County in Florida in 1989 by justice professionals frustrated by high recidivism rates.

“Drug courts comprise treatment, individual therapy, 12-step meetings, random urinalyses, and court appearances,” DrugRehab.com states. “Many courts require participants to find a job or complete volunteer work while in treatment. Programs generally last between six months and one year. During this time, individuals undergo weekly drug testing and monitoring. They periodically appear before a judge who reviews their progress. Participants who follow rules and show improvements may receive incentives. But a judge may punish those who fail a drug test or refuse to fulfill program obligations.”

Upon graduation from a treatment court, charges can be dismissed, preventing a criminal record from dogging a person’s ability to secure a job, loan, or housing, Chris Deutsch, director of communications for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, pointed out to DrugRehab.com.

Additionally, according to the mayor’s proclamation, treatment courts promote family reunification, reduce foster-care placements, and increase the rate of addicted mothers delivering babies who are drug-free.

“Treatment courts advance public safety through accountability, treatment, and support,” Jill Eichenwald, a St. Louis County-South drug court judge, said in the May 25 statement from the Sixth Judicial District Treatment Courts. “Our clients are challenged to confront their issues, and we work together to achieve health and safety. We see incredible success, lives renewed and restored, and tremendous reductions in recidivism, all while saving costs compared to traditional responses.”

Last week’s celebration in Duluth included a panel discussion with program graduates about the impacts of treatment courts, how they can improve lives, and how they can help break the cycle of addiction.

“Treatment courts reduce crime as much as 35% more than other sentencing options,” Mayor Larson’s proclamation read, “and they demonstrate that when one person rises out of substance use and crime, we all rise.”

So much success. So worth celebrating.

