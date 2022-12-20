Consider giving a newspaper subscription

As we head into the prime week of holiday season, we often reach out to others to thank them for their gift of friendship with a card, a carol, a plate of cookies or a simple thank-you.

The end of the year is also a time to reflect on the past year and the changes that have come our way.

We love having the job of covering local events, whether it be sports or local government or entertainment or one-on-one human interest stories.

We love being on the ground with you, dear reader. You give us so many interesting stories to tell – stories that will go down in our archive to be kept as history for future generations living in this community.

You matter to us. You're why we do this every single day.

So to you we say "thank you," and we hope you have a heartwarming, belly-bursting Christmas full of love and laughter.

Please consider giving a gift subscription to the Park Rapids Enterprise to your friends or family this holiday season.

There are many benefits:

Access to Park Rapids Enterprise content — print, epaper and website.

Access to our entire network of news sites — from Bemidji to Rochester and from Duluth to Worthington.

Exclusive, subscriber-only content.

In addition, our website — parkrapidsenterprise.com — has multiple microsites, including Northland Outdoors, covering outdoors across the Midwest; The Vault, a fresh look at the cold cases, crime and mysteries of our communities; and The Rink Live, a hockey site covering youth, prep and college hockey in the Midwest.

Park Rapids Enterprise subscriptions allow us to continue reporting on the stories of our communities.

Again, we are grateful for your part in supporting local journalism that matters.

Please consider joining us with a digital or print subscription to the Park Rapids Enterprise — see parkrapidsenterprise.com/subscribe. In turn, we will provide you with unlimited access to our news content and all the content across our news network of the Forum Communications Company.

And again, thank you for your readership and support.