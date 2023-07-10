4 ways to avoid home repair scams

Are you thinking about making major upgrades or repairs to your home?

Join the club. This month is National Homeownership Month, a good time for residents to reflect on the importance of the home and its role in their lives.

With a median asking price of $319,000 for a home in the U.S. becoming a homeowner takes dedication, patience and smart budgeting, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Avoiding home improvement scams also plays a key role. Home purchasing is one of consumers' largest and most significant investments in their lives, the bureau noted. It’s essential to exercise caution when contracting services for home improvement projects to protect their investment.

Getting scammed happens more often than you may think. In 2021, consumers across the U.S. reported more than $1.1 million lost to home improvement scams to the BBB Scam Tracker. That’s a median of $944 lost per report.

Scammers often impersonate well-known or established companies and, after receiving initial payment, will only disappear after even beginning the project. Desperate to establish communication, homeowners contact corporate or local offices for the company only to learn that the person who sold the job is not an employee, the bureau said.

Home improvement scams often begin with an unsolicited offer from a door-to-door salesperson or an ad posted on social media, according to the BBB. While not all door-to-door solicitors are scammers, the bureau recommends carefully evaluating any contractor using this method to provide service, especially in the aftermath of damaging storms or other natural disasters.

Some businesses may need more insurance to cover unintentional damages to your home or yard during the project, use sub-quality materials that will not last, or lack licensing required to conduct repair or renovation work in your area. Be especially wary of contractors who claim to have been working in the area and have leftover material they can use to complete your project at a discount, the bureau advises.

Here are four tips for both new and seasoned homeowners:

1. Receive at least three quotes. BBB strongly recommends that homeowners looking to contract services for any work receive at least three quotes before settling on a final decision. Receiving multiple quotes gives homeowners a solid understanding of pricing and services. It contributes to their ability to converse with their chosen contractor about the project's price. Homeowners who take the time to interview multiple companies before deciding who to contract can be confident that they are not overpaying for services.

2. Never pay the total project cost upfront. Staggering payments allow the homeowner to inspect the work at specific milestones, ensuring that the work is completed to their satisfaction before releasing the next payment installment. Homeowners should avoid contractors practicing aggressive tactics or insisting on receiving full payment before beginning the project, and most deposits should range between 10-30% of the total project cost.

3. Understand licensing requirements. Depending on the type of work the homeowner wants, state or local regulatory agencies may require different licensing. In those industries that typically require licenses (electricians, HVAC, plumbers, pesticide applicators, etc.), spend the time to double-check that the license is valid with the applicable agency.

4. Be wary of “too good to be true” deals. Critically evaluate any deal that seems suspicious. Trust in your intuition and have a basic understanding of the standard cost of the project by receiving multiple quotes. Offering goods and services at steep discounts for a ‘limited time’ is a common tactic of scammers and con artists to encourage consumers to make immediate decisions before verifying the business's or individual's legitimacy.

Homeowners can use BBB’s search engine to find contracting services near them, both BBB Accredited and not, to assist in their decision-making process.

Help others from falling for a home improvement scam or questionable business practices by reporting it to the BBB Scam Tracker or file an official complaint online at BBB.org.