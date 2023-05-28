DFL-led 2023 session was full of ‘broken promises’

The 2023 legislative session ended Monday and now people are offering their thoughts on what took place.

Democrats are saying that this is the “most significant” session in history. I think it should just be labeled “Broken Promises.” They campaigned for tax relief, support of public safety, quality schools, and complete elimination of the tax on social security. Remember, “Broken Promises.”

Financially we started the session with a $19 billion surplus and every penny was spent, plus taxes are being raised almost 10 billion dollars.

Let’s look at what really took place, and you can decide.



Policy that was passed includes an extreme expansion of abortion in Minnesota, a concerning energy policy affecting reliability and affordability, giving voting rights to felons and driver’s licenses and free healthcare to illegal immigrants.

Going easy on crime by releasing up to 90% of the prison population early, what we have labeled “Get out of Jail Free.” At a time when we needed more support for law enforcement and tougher penalties applied to the criminals, just the opposite took place.

Legalization of recreational cannabis increases mental health needs, puts additional stress on law enforcement and will do great harm to our youth. This will cost our state billions of dollars.

Our schools were also big losers. Yes, they received an increase in funding, but the mandates and costs that are being forced upon them will consume every penny of the increased funding, plus they will have to increase their property tax levy just to stay even.

Healthcare costs are going up. The health bill tries to move Minnesota closer to a single-payer system, added numerous mandates to health insurance coverage that will increase premiums $1,200 to $1,300 a year for a family of four and takes away from our managed care organizations, all of which reduce care and increase costs.

Democrats talk about the biggest tax relief package in history. The taxable limits on social security were raised but not eliminated. That is the only ongoing tax relief in the whole bill. Minnesotans who make less than $150,000 per couple will receive $260 each and our local governments will see an increase in their Local Government Aid and County Program Aid. But in the end, every level of local government will have to raise property taxes and we will pay more.

Fee increases that you will see soon. Your boat license is going up, car tabs costs are going up, vehicle sales tax increases, delivery fee on shipment values over $100, and a lot more. Total transportation fees and taxes alone across the state are increasing $3.78 billion.

Let me end with something good. In the final hours, the Senate Republicans completed a deal that gives our nursing homes some much needed help. We have worked on this for two sessions, and House and Senate Democrats have fought us every step of the way. In the end we appropriated $300 million for our nursing homes across the state.

I do not believe that Minnesotans wanted what the Democrat trifecta gave them.

