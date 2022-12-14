COMMENTARY: ‘PRoject 309’ continues to PRogress

The Park Rapids Area Schools construction project continues to steadily progress forward. A bond referendum of $51.65 million was approved on Nov. 2, 2021, with 55% voter approval. The district has partnered with local project management company ICS as well as the architecture firm of JLG architects.

To ensure the school tax impact remains stable, the district opted to do two bonds. The first bond for $30 million was completed in January 2022. Our next bond of $21 million will be in January 2023. In addition to bonds, the district will be utilizing its long-term facility maintenance as well as ESSER funding as part of the full project financing.

The PRoject 309 construction schedule, which may be subject to change, will be ramping up this spring (2023) and will conclude the fall of the 2025-26 school year. Below are the anticipated dates for important phases of the project.

2022:



Tennis Courts – Summer 2022 – Complete!

2023:

Frank White Demo – May/June 2023

Bus Garage Construction – Begin Summer 2023 with Completion Fall 2023

Century Elementary Parent Pick up/Drop off – Summer 2023

Century Playgrounds – Summer 2023

Secondary Additions (7/8 academic, Aux gym, offices, Parking lot)– Begin Summer 2023 with Completion August 2024

2024:

Secondary Additions (ALC/Transport/Kitchen) – Begin Summer 2024 with Completion May 2025

Century Elementary Renovations (Office/Early Childhood-PK/Specials) – Summer 2024

Secondary Phase 1 Renovations (Commons/Media/Academic Areas)– Summer 2024

2025:

Secondary Phase 2 Renovations (Locker Room/Common Concessions/Auditorium) - Summer 2025

All phases of PRoject 309 planned to be completed Fall of 2025-2026 school year.

Prior to any of the big phases of construction, the current bid opening schedule is as follows.

Jan. 24, 2023 – High School Additions and Improvements

Feb. 7, 2023 - Bus Garage

Feb. 14, 2023 – Century Elementary Parent Pick-Up/Drop-Off

Dec. 13, 2023 - Century Elementary Renovations

All PRoject 309 information and construction updates can be found at www.project309.org. The school district is very excited about the future of facilities and programming for our students and community for generations to come.

Please reach out to me if you have questions at lbagstad@parkrapids.k12.mn.us or 218-237-6500. Thank you for your continued support of our Park Rapids Area Schools.

Lance Bagstad is the superintendent of Park Rapids Area Schools.