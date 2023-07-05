Veteran Notes: Toxic exposure screening is an important first step for veterans

The PACT Act is a historic law that expands and extends VA eligibility, benefits and services to veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures.

David Anderson, Wadena County Veteran Services Officer Contributed

On Nov. 8, 2022, as part of the PACT Act, Veterans Health Administration began conducting the Congressionally-mandated toxic exposure screening for all enrolled veterans as part of routine health care.

This screening averages 5-10 minutes and asks, “Do you believe you were exposed to any toxic exposures such as airborne hazards and open burn pits, Gulf War-related exposures, Agent Orange, radiation, contaminated water at Camp Lejeune ,or other such exposure while serving in the Armed Forces?”

If you answer “yes” or “don’t know” and have questions, you will receive a follow-up screening that addresses your health concerns and connects you with information about benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources.

By documenting your reported military exposures in the medical record for long-term visibility, your VA health care team is able to provide exposure-informed care, ensuring early diagnosis and treatment of any current related health concerns or those that may arise in the future.

After the toxic exposure screening, you will be offered the Toxic Exposure Screening Information handout, which includes general information on toxic exposures, how to enroll in VA care, as well as information on registry health exams, presumptive conditions, and benefits. The toxic exposure screening is the first step in exposure-informed care. Positive responses are reviewed by a medical provider and appropriate follow-up is provided, including further assessment of symptoms and potential consults to specialty care or environmental health providers.

One of the best ways to manage your health is to proactively develop a long-term health care plan with your VA care team. The new toxic exposure screening is an important part of that conversation and an important step in ongoing exposure-informed care.

Ask about the toxic exposure screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you are not enrolled in VA health care but meet eligibility requirements, you will have the opportunity to receive the screening after you enroll.

Apply for benefits and care now! To learn more about PACT Act and apply, visit VA.gov/PACT and call 1-800-MY-VA411.

Contact David Anderson at 218-631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@wcmn.us.