99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

PARK RAPIDS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: The first date of economic development

Tourism in the Heartland Lakes Area "will be firing up in the next couple of weeks. As it does, let’s be sure to welcome all visitors with open arms and a special sense of hospitality," says Chamber President/CEO Derek Ricke.

DerekRicke2023.jpg
Derek Ricke
Contributed/Max Bailey Photography
By Derek Ricke, President/CEO, Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce
Today at 2:50 PM

Remember the flood of emotions that accompany first dates?

The memories of those feelings are still powerful, even if it’s been a while since your last first date.

It’s been over a decade since my last first date, and when I reflect on that night, I can still recall the nervous energy leading up to it.

I was reminded of that experience at a recent Chamber lunch-and-learn. Former Chamber director and current Explore Minnesota representative Nicole Lalum referred to tourism as the first date of economic development. Her comment instantly struck a chord with me. It was so true!

Not only do tourism destinations evoke similar levels of planning, anticipation and excitement, they also lead to a significant number of long-term connections. Family trips to a resort while growing up lead to a retirement location. A long-time cabin becomes a great place to work remotely. Visiting a friend’s lake place or hunting shack fuels a desire for a change of scenery when a new job opportunity comes along.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are stories we hear frequently in the Heartland Lakes Area. They’re not just stories, though. They are real world examples of what Minnesota’s tourism agency refers to as the “Halo Effect.”

Explore Minnesota research has indicated that after visiting Minnesota, people are:

  • 54% more likely to start a business here;
  • 76% more likely to view Minnesota as a good place to live;
  • 106% more likely to view Minnesota as a good place to start a career.

Knowing the quality of life available in the Heartland Lakes, I would argue those numbers are likely even higher for visitors to our area.
Everyone knows tourism is a significant driver for our local economy, and that engine will be firing up in the next couple of weeks. As it does, let’s be sure to welcome all visitors with open arms and a special sense of hospitality. Many of the people we meet will be our future neighbors, employees and business owners.

What To Read Next
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A diverse world exists outside our bubbles
April 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
7M1A9360.JPG
Columns
240 quilts emerge from Sundahl Lutheran's church basement, handmade with farm roots and experience
April 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042923.N.PRE.FairAveMilling134733.jpg
Local
Fair Avenue road work gets underway
April 25, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
218VentureBarEateryApril2023.jpg
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen