Judge's View: Contempt rules help keep court proceedings in line

A few years ago, I lost my temper during a divorce trial. I’m not proud of that; thankfully, I can usually get to the privacy of my office before venting.

In this case, the testimony was emotional, and both parties had brought some friends and family for moral support. Some of those spectators were not doing a particularly good job of controlling their reactions to what they were hearing in court, and things just escalated until a witness was sobbing so hard no one could understand what she was saying. We took a recess, but not before I told the people in the gallery — in pretty blunt terms — that they needed to behave better. I’ve never been much of a poker player, so I have a pretty good idea what my facial expression looked like when I said it.

Trying to keep some semblance of order in the courtroom is one of the toughest things a judge has to do. I have had people start dropping f-bombs at me in the middle of court and others who get sufficiently agitated that I could see court security personnel getting ready to jump in. One time, a teenage girl gave her father the one-finger salute when he walked into the courtroom, right in front of me. People show up drunk or high more often than you might think. We deal with a lot of people suffering from mental health issues, and they sometimes have trouble keeping themselves under control.

There are some days when it seems like a whip and a chair would be a better tool for the job than a gavel.

Judges have contempt power; that is, we can summarily send a person to jail for “disorderly, contemptuous, or insolent behavior” directed toward the judge during court or for other boisterous conduct that interrupts the business of the court. Obviously, that is a last resort, but I have done it a few times. Most of the time, a warning will remind people to conduct themselves with some dignity. Sometimes, I will take the lawyers aside and ask them to talk to their clients about the expected standards of conduct in court. Other times, just taking a recess and giving everyone a chance to calm down (including me) is effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the technique, the end goal is to de-escalate the situation so we can continue on with the task at hand.

The contempt rules are not about us judges as individuals. But as judges, we have the responsibility to make sure people demonstrate proper respect for the institution of the court system. That is why people stand when they address the court and why attorneys have to wear professional attire.

The danger I see in some court-themed reality television shows is that bad behavior on those shows tends to be encouraged, at least tacitly, for the sheer entertainment value. Then people who watch those shows think that sort of behavior is acceptable in the real world.

In that divorce trial, the attorneys politely asked their respective spectators to wait in the hall, and they agreed to do so. We were able to get through the rest of the testimony that day. But it was a good lesson that sometimes the litigants aren’t the only ones whose emotions can get the best of them.