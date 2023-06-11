Join a social experiment, share your memories

This season, the Hubbard County Historical Museum is collecting memories.

In the front hallway, as you walk in to or out of the museum, you will notice a glass orb and on the counter little strips of paper and pencils to encourage our guests to share a memory of the Park Rapids area.

I recently read an article, entitled “A Sense of Recurring Uniqueness,” published in 1987 for the Minnesota Historical Society magazine “Minnesota History.”

“History is a story written about the past. It includes what happened, who made it happen and why. It also reveals the perceptions of the person relating the story, who may be aware of some things, but not of others, or may choose to tell only part of what he or she knows. The person telling the story arranges those parts in a particular way and uses his or her own vocabulary to communicate their version of what happened,” wrote Deborah L. Miller.

The same things that make one person different from another cause them to give different eyewitness versions of the same event.

Past events related by ordinary people are considered “folk histories” and may be colored by age, past experiences, race or gender.

Histories that are constructed from other’s accounts or research are considered “scholarly histories,” and often are organized and edited in one form or another because of training, credentials or their intended audience.

If history were to be viewed as a continuum, then folk history would represent one end of the spectrum and scholarly history the other.

There are many different versions of the past, even of the same years, in the same household, neighborhood or community. Since no one can ever recover the whole “true” or “objective” past, social historians try to gather as many pieces of it and as many versions of these pieces as they can.

You can become a part of the museum’s social history experiment. Jot down a favorite memory or two and drop them in the mail. Our address is Hubbard County Historical Museum, PO Box 327, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Or, better yet, stop by the museum!

Tami Hensel is director of the Hubbard County Historical Museum.

