IT'S OUR TURN: The true, ‘true meaning of Christmas’ is countercultural

What the Hallmark Channel says it is, is nice. But the original story has far greater power.

Robin Fish
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 14, 2022 12:30 PM
When my parents and I spend an evening together, we frequently end up watching the Hallmark Channel romantic-comedy movie of the week. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes disappointing; but good or not, about half the time it features Hallmark’s idea of the true meaning of Christmas.

Typically, Hallmark’s answer to “What is Christmas really about?” runs about like this: It’s about being together as a community, spending time with family, creating or continuing beautiful traditions, and maybe being open to finding love. Doing something for those in need is nice, too.

What this looks like, at ground level, tends to involve festive decorations, baked goods, hot drinks, indoor greenery, snowy outdoor activities and a background of jazzy arrangements of holiday tunes. Santa and his elves, snowmen and ugly sweaters, decorators and caterers, musical talent and event planners often play key roles.

Excuse me for being a wet blanket, but the obligatory scene where one character explains Christmas to another who doesn’t get it, doesn’t get it.

Call me Captain Obvious, but the word Christmas begins with Christ – and that’s no accident.

The true, “true meaning of Christmas” is that, once upon a time, God became a tiny, helpless, human baby.

The history of religion bears witness how difficult it is for people to ascend into heaven. But take heart: Christmas means heaven has come down to earth. It’s hard for imperfect humans to come to God; but Christmas means God has come to us.

Our tradition of giving each other Christmas presents has developed into a months-long shopping frenzy, leaving some people feeling weighed down by the expectations of their loved ones.

But the original meaning of Christmas presents is to remind us of the gift God gave the world, by sending us His Son to set us free from the burden that separated us from Him.

For what reason? Because “God so loved the world.” For what purpose? So that “all who believe in Him may not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

See, we are God’s loved ones, through the Child born that first Christmas. Whatever gifts we bring Him, or give each other, are nothing compared to the gift He bought for us at a terrible price.

Christmas is about Christ, who fulfilled every obligation for us, paid the whole cost, and requires of us nothing except to receive the gifts He freely delivers.

With that meaning of Christmas in view, the evergreen tree in your living room isn’t just about the pretty baubles you hang on it, but a symbol of the eternal love of God. And while snowmen, reindeer and Santa’s elves are fun to look at, the holiday decoration that really represents what Christmas is all about is the nativity scene, with the baby Jesus at the center.

Tunes that bring Christmas to mind for many of us include “Jingle Bells,” “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” But if you want to sing something that really strikes at the heart of Christmas, I’d recommend “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” “What Child Is This,” and my personal favorite, “From Heaven Above to Earth I Come.”

At Christmastime, many of us crave such treats as gingerbread, frosted sugar cookies and hot chocolate. For a refreshment that goes to the heart of what Christmas means, I’d recommend the sacrament whose name (Mass) is the other half of the word Christmas.

Instead of a quaint holiday bazaar, Christmas village or Santa’s workshop, I invite you all to seek the Spirit of Christmas where He is most sure to be found: in church.

Merry Christmas!

Besides being a staff reporter, Robin Fish is also an ordained minister.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
