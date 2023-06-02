I got a flat tire passing through Park Rapids; here's what I learned about your town

PARK RAPIDS — If you've ever wondered whether random kindness in the world is dead, just get a flat tire in a town like Park Rapids and you'll have your answer.

Here's what happened. I stopped in Friday, June 2, to the Park Rapids Enterprise office to chat with its editor, Shannon Geisen. You see, I've recently been given the position of a group editor in lakes country, and as I was leaving Park Rapids, bound for my next stop in Bemidji, I was thinking to myself that I could really feel how much Shannon truly cares about her town and her newspaper's role in it. It was heartwarming, and I was all caught up in my thoughts about our visit and the paper, when I noticed one of my vehicle's tires was deflating...quickly.

I crawl my way down the block to the Shell gas station there to get some emergency air in the tire, but it was a lost cause. Within a minute, that tire was a pancake. It lost air nearly as fast I was was putting it in. As I shuffled through my negative self-talk that ranged from, "Why didn't I ever learn to change a tire?" to "I'm never going to find help on a sunny Friday afternoon," I called my husband, who tried to trouble-shoot from a distance before hanging up to start googling local tow and tire places for me.

That's when Steve came. I don't know his last name, but he knocked gently on my window to see if I had help coming for the situation, one that was obviously visible to anybody passing by. Before I know it, we're standing there staring at the tire together, when Steve says, "I can maybe help you change that tire." Instantly I felt a pang of guilt. Surely he had better things to do. But he was retired, he assured me with a kind voice, as if I didn't know that whatever I was keeping him from was surely way more pleasant than helping some random woman with a pain in the rear job.

But nothing can ever be simple, and as Steve and I struggled with trying to get my spare tire unlocked from under the vehicle, along comes Dan and Dean rolling up, pulling a boat. Again, I don't know last names, but Dan and Dean were clearly a couple of good 'ol boys from Park Rapids, ready to start the weekend on a hot Friday afternoon. They don't know Steve, and they don't know me, but the fish would wait because they hopped out to help, too. Even a young woman who worked at the Shell station came out to see if she could help.

Dan lays down onto the gravely pavement, pushing and pulling the spare with rocks sticking to his sweat, because while I'm no John Wheeler, it had to have been over 80 degrees with a high dew point and no real breeze. But they finally got the spare tire unlocked and released.

With the wheels (or wheel) now literally in motion, Dan and Dean started working on the lug nuts and cranking up my vehicle. I stood there as these guys all gave up their time on a beautiful Friday afternoon to help an out-of-town stranger. Dan's wife smiled and chatted from the vehicle, not a trace of impatience on her face.

As they finished up, I offered to go in and get them some cold drinks. Nope, they replied, they were all fine. "Like they say," said Dan's wife, "just pay if forward." I will, I promised. And I swear I will.

As I'm about to drive out, feeling overwhelmed and so grateful at the small town kindness I'd just experienced, I see that a guy named John from Nick's Service called my phone. They'd be able to make their way out there to help within the hour — something my husband had set up during all this. So I call him back to let him know I don't need him to, that a few good Samaritans had already helped me. And if I didn't feel like I was in a Hallmark movie by that time, I sure did now. John, another stranger, seemed genuinely happy for me that I'd found help. "I'm so glad it worked out for you," he exclaimed, "That is so great to hear!"

Maybe it was my lucky day — that from Shannon to Steve, Dan, Dean, the Shell employee and then to John — I just so happened to feel kindness from every single contact I had in that town this day, but I believe it's likely more than that. I get the feeling that's just how this community generally is, and what a blessing in a day and age when there's so much nastiness and indifference. In the same way people with beautiful views from their houses sometimes stop noticing and appreciating the beauty, I wonder if people in Park Rapids ever get so used to things there that they stop seeing how uniquely amazing their little town is. I hope not.