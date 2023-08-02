Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Discover the League of Women Voters Park Rapids

Learn more about the LWV during Crazy Days on Friday, Aug. 4 in downtown Park Rapids.

Web
Opinion by Park Rapids Area League of Women Voters
Today at 10:04 AM

What do you know about the League of Women Voters (LWV)?

Our members will have an informational table set up on Main Avenue during Crazy Days on Friday, Aug. 4. Drop by and find out about the local election going on now, new voting laws, registration procedures and how we carry out our local mission.

In 1935, the first LWV local chapter was formed in Park Rapids. That chapter served the community until sometime in the late 1950s.

In 1999, a group of local women reestablished the league in Park Rapids. Their mission was and still remains to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government.

MORE COMMENTARY:

We take action on selected governmental issues after study and consensus by our membership.

We encourage our members to be informed participants in political activity, but as a nonpartisan organization, we neither oppose nor support a political party or candidate, even when the office is unaffiliated with a party.

We are an active league, as can be seen in this list of our accomplishments 2022-23:

  • Provided voter information and registration opportunities at the library, Crazy Days, the Nevis Women’s Conference in Walker and at an ice cream social;
  • Wrote several articles pertaining to voting rights, registration, and how to recognize misinformation that were published in the Park Rapids Enterprise;
  • Held five candidate forums during November 2022 elections for Park Rapids City Council, Park Rapids and Menahga school boards and Dist. 2 Hubbard County commissioner and a primary forum for Dist. 4 county commissioner’s special election.
  • Participated in the LWV Minnesota firearm study and added our consensus to the final policy statement published by the state league;
  • Hosted two sessions for the public to address child care issues and discuss resources available to meet child care crisis;
  • Celebrated the 103rd LWV’s birthday at Bella Caffe and provided information about membership opportunities;
  • Provided 411 voting information and LWV business cards for all graduating seniors in Park Rapids and Menahga to encourage them to register to vote;
  • Supported the county auditor and her staff in providing voters with information about the Dist. 4 county commissioner special election. 

We look forward to talking with you on Aug. 4. Remember, LWV of the Park Rapids Area is nonpartisan in both our education and our advocacy. We never support political parties or candidates for public office.
League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area (LWVPRA) is a non-partisan organization. Its mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. All LWVPRA programs are free and open to the public. Direct any questions about LWVPRA activities, events or on how to join by emailing lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org. Follow our activities, events on lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com.

