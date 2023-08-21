Ask a Trooper: Can refugees use driver's licenses from their home countries?

Question: Hello, I am part of a group sponsoring a family from the Ukraine. They arrived a couple weeks ago and we have met with the state offices to get them lined up with Social Security numbers, work permits, etc. The husband and wife both have current driver licenses from Ukraine. They want to obtain a Minnesota license and are scheduled for the written knowledge exam, followed by the road test.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol Contributed / Sgt. Jesse Grabow

In the meantime, are they able to drive on their Ukrainian license? We have a car for them and already have insurance policies for them. The husband has received some job offers and would like to be able to drive to work, etc. Please advise.

Answer: If you are visiting Minnesota from another country with a valid license from your home country, you are not required to get a Minnesota license. But if you have become a Minnesota resident, you have 60 days to get a Minnesota driver’s license.

