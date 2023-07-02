ASK THE SHERIFF: Are glass schoolhouses a good idea?

Question: The new school being built in Park Rapids appears to be being built with some glass walls. Are interior and exterior walls made of glass a good idea? Do they even meet today’s security standards?

Answer: I’m not sure that schools have or need to comply with a specific “standard” when it comes to security. I think that’s why you will see such a big difference in school security across the state, whether it’s in security cameras, locked doors, officers in the schools or training protocols.

I know that when I first heard of the proposed design, I was surprised that a school would want transparent walls, allowing people to see into classrooms from the outside. It just didn’t make sense to me.

Law enforcement and schools train for situations that involve school shootings. Transparent walls in classrooms may look nice, but it goes against everything we train for.

Local law enforcement was not consulted before the design of the school was made. Myself and the Park Rapids Police Chief did meet with school officials, where we voiced our concerns over the glass walls, but it is my understanding that they are still part of the plan.