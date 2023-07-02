Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

ASK THE SHERIFF: Are glass schoolhouses a good idea?

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes voices concern about designs for see-through classrooms at Park Rapids Area High School.

CoryAukescolormug2019.jpg
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo, 2019
By Cory Aukes
Today at 11:22 AM

Question: The new school being built in Park Rapids appears to be being built with some glass walls. Are interior and exterior walls made of glass a good idea? Do they even meet today’s security standards?

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Answer: I’m not sure that schools have or need to comply with a specific “standard” when it comes to security. I think that’s why you will see such a big difference in school security across the state, whether it’s in security cameras, locked doors, officers in the schools or training protocols.

I know that when I first heard of the proposed design, I was surprised that a school would want transparent walls, allowing people to see into classrooms from the outside. It just didn’t make sense to me.

Law enforcement and schools train for situations that involve school shootings. Transparent walls in classrooms may look nice, but it goes against everything we train for.

Local law enforcement was not consulted before the design of the school was made. Myself and the Park Rapids Police Chief did meet with school officials, where we voiced our concerns over the glass walls, but it is my understanding that they are still part of the plan.

By Cory Aukes
What To Read Next
WordontheStreetComposite.062423.5844.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: Summer events
June 23, 2023 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PRFireworksfrom2022.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Independence Day festivities ready to blast off
June 27, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bogeys070123.N.PRE.6613.jpg
Local
Silver Star set to replace Bogey’s
June 29, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
040222.N.PRE.Goat.jpg
Local
Nevis FFA program is in jeopardy for 2023-24
June 30, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
‘Home equity theft’ case gets Hubbard County’s attention
June 30, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen