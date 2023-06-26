Wayne Garlie, age 83, of Park Rapids, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Crystal Brook Senior Living in Park Rapids MN.

Wayne Garlie was born on November 1, 1939, in Mahnomen MN, to Adolph and Marion (Perra) Garlie. He grew up in Northfield MN and graduated high school there. After graduation he attended college in River Falls WI and later served in the US Army. Wayne married Mary Johnston in 1967. He worked in sales and real estate followed by 17 years as Dairy Queen owner/operator in Two Rivers WI. After his retirement, Wayne lived in Arizona and Florida during the winter. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, traveling (especially out west and in Mexico), and reading; he was particularly interested in WWII.

Wayne is survived by his children, Sarah Garlie Jones of Orlando Fl, Stephen Garlie and wife Jennifer of Baldwin ND, Brian Garlie and wife Tera of Park Rapids MN as well as grandchildren: Jack, Ben, Kate, Zack, Sam, Mercedes and Ethan, as well as siblings: David Garlie, Marianne (Garlie) Moe, Ginger Garlie, and Tom Garlie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Steven and Jerry.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 AM on Thursday, July 13 at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield. A graveside service and interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield.

