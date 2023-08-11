Timothy Henry Kjellberg, 78, of Tempe, AZ, passed away August 7, 2023, at his lake home near Park Rapids, MN.

Tim was born April 19, 1945, in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from the Breck School in suburban Minneapolis and then spent four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, graduating in 1967 with degrees in engineering and management. Tim had a 36-year career with Garrett AiResearch (later Honeywell) in Phoenix working on turbine engines. He joined an auxiliary power unit project group as development/test engineer, then advanced in the engineering organization as project engineer, project manager and technical specialist. He retired in 2003 but continued as a consultant until 2005.

As a boy, Tim traveled widely with his family. By train, plane, boat and car, they visited 49 states and travelled around Europe in a rented VW bus. They were in Alaska when it became a state. Later, Tim visited his fiftieth state, Hawaii.

Tim journeyed yearly to the family cabin in Minnesota from Arizona, visiting nieces, nephews and other relatives. The Fourth of July was a time to set off fireworks, launch potatoes with a spud gun and a fire miniature cannon.

He will be remembered for loving to work with his hands and helping many a family member with household projects, and for playing with and working on his airplanes, old cars and the sundry devices and items in his hangars and garages. Tim had a mischievous and provocative wit and honored his ancestry by enjoying Swedish cuisine, often cooking dishes himself.

Tim and his late wife, Betty, owned several aircraft and traveled North America, including a long camping flight across Canada to Alaska. While an active pilot, Tim joined Flights for Life to pick up and deliver blood from Phoenix to outlying Arizona communities.

Tim later rode all manner of bicycles with various groups, including the Corvairs in the Phoenix area and in events across the country, including RAGBRAI in Iowa. In 1998, he participated in the two-day MS150 Best Dam Bike Ride from Phoenix to Parker Dam on the Colorado River. He worked for years as a fundraiser and participant on rides with the Arizona chapter of the MS Society. He logged 100,000 bicycle miles as late as 2014. On his yearly visits to the Minnesota cabin with Betty, and later Jacque, he liked to stop at interesting and unusual sites along the way. Tim and Jacque shared a love of flying, bicycling, cooking, travelling, and reading.

Tim’s parents, brother Tom and wife Betty died earlier. Survivors include his loving second wife, Jacque; his stepdaughter, Erin Dwiggins, and her husband, Mike, and by step-grandchildren Dillon and Kate Dwiggins. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Paul (Brooke) Kjellberg, Sarah (John) Kjellberg Muehlhausen and Rachel (Lance) Carnahan and their children, Lillian, Henry and Oskar Muehlhausen, and Alice, Celia and Rowan Carnahan. Cousins Ruth Ann Kjellberg Brady (Bob) and Jim (Jan) Kjellberg also survive.

A private memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Tim’s memory to the Headwaters Animal Shelter, Minnesota State Fair Foundation or the Habitat for Humanity.