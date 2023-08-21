Terrance M. Henke

Terrance M. (Terry) Henke, age 76, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023 in Davenport, FL after a brief hospitalization.

Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. Military rites will be provided by Rice County Central Veterans. Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the services on Thursday. Interment will be at Valley Grove Cemetery, rural Nerstrand.

Terry was born on January 23, 1947, in Red Wing, Minnesota, the son of Wilbert “Rusty” and Edna Zorene (Brown) Henke. He attended schools in Nerstrand and Faribault and graduated from Nevis High School in 1965. He married Diana Grant on September 25, 1971, in Vernon, NY. Terry served in the U.S. Air Force for over 23 years and later was employed by Northwest Airlines in aircraft maintenance. After he retired from Northwest, Terry and Diana enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers in Minnesota. Terry was proud to be a member of the American Legion and VFW. For many years he was a very active member of the Lakeville Lions Club. He loved family gatherings, and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and Vikings football games.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Henke and Edna Zorene Sautner; stepfather, Carl Sautner; stepmother, Norma Henke; and one sister, Mary Heggedahl. He is survived by his wife, Diana; two sons, Cameron Henke of Savage and Vincent Henke of St. Paul; three sisters, Dorothy Pearl, Becky (Danny) Carlson, and Ava (Patrick) Shields; a stepbrother, Darrel (Lea) Remily; three stepsisters, Shari (Ralph) Sanquist, Rhonda (Norm) Thompson, and Mary Jean (Jim) Nelson; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

