Stanley W. Pidde

Stanley Wayne Pidde, 76, of Nevis, MN passed away on Monday August 7, 2023 at home after a strong battle with acute myeloid Leukemia.

Stan began his life on a farm in Comfrey, MN until the age of 5 when his parents purchased Sunny Point Camp on 2nd Crow Wing Lake in Nevis. He enjoyed Living the resort life and attending Nevis Schools through the 7th grade when the family moved to Park Rapids where he attended school and graduated in 1964.

His working career began at the Ford Garage in Park Rapids, cleaning cars for resale, under the scrutinizing eye of his father. After graduation he moved to Minneapolis and began a career as a machinist which he continued until his retirement in 2010 from Bergmann Machine in Brooklyn Center. There was a short time of working road construction for Allied Blacktop in the 1970’s.

Stan met and married Julie Lindow in 1975. They have three children, Jacob, Jessica and Luke. The years of raising a family were spent in Blaine, MN. In 2010, Stan retired to spend most of his time at “the cabin” in Nevis. On Julie’s retirement in 2015 it became their permanent home.

Stan had many hobbies he continued to enjoy until his last weeks. He was rarely without a mechanic’s wrench in his hand. This hobby began at the age of 12 when he attached a motor to his bicycle.

Hunting, fishing, water skiing and snowmobiling were additional hobbies. He especially enjoyed the lake, either while being on the water or viewing it from the porch. He always enjoyed teaching or doing those hobbies with his children and grandchildren. Stan’s greatest joy in the last years was watching his grandsons take part in the hobbies he himself enjoyed. In recent years, Stan also picked up the new interests of hockey and trapshooting as the grandsons became involved.

Stan was a member of the Lake Belle Taine Association volunteering as an invasive species monitor for a number of years. He valued the beauty of the lake he lived on and wanted to keep the beauty into the future.

He was member of the Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Nevis, MN.

Stan’s sense of humor stayed with him to the end and brought many laughs to everyone throughout the years. Stan is survived by his wife - Julieann M. Pidde of Nevis, MN; 3 children - Jacob (Tracy) Pidde of Zimmerman, MN; Jessica (Jon) Schauer of Zimmerman, MN; Luke (Kimberly) Pidde of Andover, MN; grandsons - Cade and Cooper Pidde; Owen, Grant, and Nash Schauer; Carter and Graham Pidde.

His two brothers Duane (Cina) Pidde of Akeley, MN; and Doug Pidde.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry A. and Anne H. Pidde, his sister in law - Jennifer Pidde.

In lieu of flowers, his family has suggested memorials to the American Cancer Society would be most appreciated.

A catholic prayer funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Nevis. Father Tony Fernando will be the officiant. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church on Sat. from noon until 1 PM. Interment will be held at the Woodlawn Catholic Cemetery in Nevis, MN. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com.