Sophie K. Rieger

Sophie Kelly Rieger was born May 21, 1922, in Hemphill, near Welch, in McDowell County, West Virginia, to Frances and John Kelly. Sophie was very proud of her Polish heritage and oftentimes said, “We were Polish people.” She especially liked her mother’s homemade cabbage rolls.

As a young child growing up with her six siblings during the Great Depression, Sophie admitted that she “didn’t have much.” Sophie spent her childhood picking blueberries on a hill, playing tic-tac-toe with her sisters or whoever was around, playing make-believe, and cutting out pictures from the Montgomery Ward Catalogue. Sophie said, “We didn’t have the transportation to go out and do things.”

Sophie attended school through the 8th Grade in Welch. Sophie admitted that she was good at spelling, but “not so good at arithmetic.” Her penmanship was beautiful throughout her life.

By the age of 17 (1939), Sophie’s father had passed away (1936) and her mother and her siblings still living at home had moved to New Jersey, making their home in several different communities in Cumberland County. For a short time, Sophie worked in a sewing factory, making sure buttons were attached and strings were cut off. For most of her career, Sophie worked in a glass factory, also known as a “glass house” or “canning house.” According to the 1940 US Census, Sophie’s occupation was a “Packer.” She packed canning jars into boxes and threw out the jars with cracks or chips. Up until the time of her death, Sophie received a monthly pension from the Kerr Glass Manufacturing Corporation.

At the age of 19, Sophie married (Andrew) Henry Rieger, in March 1942, in Fairton, New Jersey. Right after their marriage, Henry got inducted into the US Army on April 4, 1942 and served until he was discharged on November 14, 1945. Sophie and Henry were blessed with two children: Gloria (born 1/17/45) and Ronald (born 4/3/51), both born in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

For the majority of her adult life, Sophie lived in New Jersey, residing most of the time in Milville, NJ. At the age of 45, Sophie became a widow when her husband died of an accidental death in 1967. Sophie continued to do “shift work” at the “glass house” until she retired at the age of 62, in 1984. During her retirement, Sophie enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as traveling to visit the families of her sisters: Agnes, Vera and Anne.

In 1995, when Sophie was 73, she moved from New Jersey to Park Rapids to be close to her daughter, Gloria, and her family. All the while she lived in the Midwest, Sophie managed to keep her East Coast accent. In 2000, Sophie moved into the Park Villa Apartments, an independent living community. In February 2019, Sophie transitioned to the Heritage Living Center, a long-term care facility. All the residents and staff at Heritage adored Sophie. Her current roommate describes best, how all those who knew her, felt about Sophie, “I love her dearly.”

Sophie Kelly Rieger died on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the age of 100. Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Rieger; son, Ron Rieger; daughter-in-law, Debbie Rieger; daughter, Gloria DeHaut: son-in-law, David DeHaut, and grandson, Zachary Rieger. Sophie is survived by three grandchildren, Dave DeHaut, Nicole DeHaut, and Andrew Rieger, in addition to nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.