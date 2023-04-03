Sharon Rose Johnson Crawford was born January 16, 1936, & died March 31 in Park Rapids. Sharon graduated from Anoka highschool and majored in chemistry at Hamline University; her chemistry major led her to help 3M develop reflective tape in the mid-1950s. She married Jack Q. Crawford, whose family owned Kozy Kove near Park Rapids; Sharon ran the resort in the 1960s. After raising Vallaurie, Tami, Pam & Brad, Sharon went back to school, studied programming and became a computer systems analyst until moving to Park Rapids in 1990. After moving to Park Rapids she worked at Monika’s and at Joseph’s home care.

She is survived by sisters Pat Anderson of San Diego & Lanni Johnson of Arkansas, by daughters Tami Hensel & Vallaurie Crawford of Park Rapids, by grandchildren Erin Hensel, Luke Hensel, Brian Hensel & Lionel (Kazue) Pirsig, & great-granddaughter May Helena Pirsig. She was preceded in death by son Brad, daughter Pam & husband Jack. A celebration of life is being planned.