Ruth Elaine Wibe

Ruth Elaine (Thompson) Wibe of Moorhead, MN passed away on March 1st, 2023 at the Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND. Ruth would be celebrating her 95th birthday on March 19th.

Ruth was born to Rudolph and Clara Thompson on the family farm in Rollag, MN on March 19th, 1928. She attended country school and in the winter would often cross country ski to her one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Hawley High School in 1946. She received a 2 year teaching certificate from Moorhead State Teachers College in 1948. Ruth taught elementary school in Hendrum and Rustad, MN.

Ruth was united in marriage to Orris Wibe in 1948 at Rollag Lutheran Church. They moved to Park Rapids, MN in 1950 after Orris’ college graduation. Their children Renee and Paul were born during their years in Park Rapids. They moved to Moorhead in 1957 where daughter Jan was born.

Ruth taught private kindergarten in the Congregational Church in Moorhead, after which she continued her education receiving a degree in early childhood education in 1969. She was the administrator of the first daycare/preschool in Moorhead at Trinity Lutheran Church for 19 years. A few months ago, Ruth along with her three children were given a private tour of the new expansion. She was so proud that it continues to thrive today.

Ruth and Orris were active members of Trinity Lutheran Church. They enjoyed raising their family, lake life on Pelican Lake, and had a large circle of friends. Orris died in 1982 after working for the Moorhead Public Schools for 25 years.

Ruth and Hollis Heimark were reacquainted at their Hawley High School 40th class reunion. In 1989, they were married on the deck overlooking Pelican Lake at their beloved cabin. Hollis and Ruth enjoyed 29 happy years together. As the family grew, so did their many activities. They continued to be active members at Trinity, including delivering Meals on Wheels and Trinity bulletins. Hollis died in 2018.

Ruth was proud to have been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 65 years. She was involved in numerous women’s organizations and volunteer activities throughout her years at Trinity. Ruth really enjoyed both the F/M Fine Arts and her bridge clubs for many years. Her life was always enriched by her friendships and she enjoyed their coffee gatherings. Ruth always looked fashionable-she loved her clothes and shoes. She was able to enjoy many amazing trips with both Orris and Hollis and always reminded her kids to travel while they still can.

Family was everything to Ruth. She was extremely proud of her three children and their families. She wouldn’t miss an event as long as her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren were involved- from Minnesota to Washington to Georgia. Listening to the great grandkids sing or read to her brought her great joy in her final years.

Ruth is survived by daughter, Renee (Kevin) Brauer, Park Rapids, MN, their children, Gabe (Kelly) Brauer - Kaitlyn, Ella, Kylie, Ezra and Jessica (Dan) Walker - Ben, Jonah, Waylon; son Paul (Ann Jean) Wibe, Park Rapids, MN, their children, Dan (Raquel) Wibe- Gabriel , Arissa Wibe and Chris ( Leah) Wibe- Ace.; daughter, Jan (Mike) Hoganson, Detroit Lakes, MN, their children, Hallie (Adam) Jensen- Jack, Ella, Greta, Will, Abby (Karl) Olson- Adley, Isaac, James and Jake Hoganson, sister, Helen (Bob) Olson and family- Hawley, MN; brother-in-law, Arvo (Beverly) Wibe and family- Hitterdal, MN, and brother-in-law Byron Heimark and family- West Fargo, ND.

Ruth is rejoicing in heaven with those that preceded her in death- her parents, Rudolph and Clara and her husbands, Orris and Hollis.

The family is requesting that memorials go to Trinity Lutheran Preschool Scholarship Program (provides tuition assistance for families in need) Hospice, or Rollag Cemetery.

The Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead on March 18th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00. Please join the family for lunch following the service. The service will be livestreamed at www.wrightfuneral.com.

The burial will be held at Rollag Cemetery at a later date.