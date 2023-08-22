Ruth A. Lange, age 84, of Park Rapids passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at BeeHive Homes in Maple Grove.

Memorial Service 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Chaplain Pauly Rockswold as officiant. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.

Ruth Ann Everhart was born September 1, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN the daughter of William and Gladys (Jones) Everhart. On April 24, 1981 she was united in marriage to James Lange in Minneapolis, MN.

Ruth worked as a cook for Blake School in Minneapolis. In her leisure time she adored spending time in the outdoors. She especially loved fishing on the lake with her husband at their lake home on Mow Lake near Park Rapids. Ruth hosted the best fish fries with the spoils of the day.

Faith and community were important to Ruth. She was a faithful member of her church and delighted in serving others, volunteering at The Salvation Army. Ruth became a resident of Summerfield and participated in many activities, including a kazoo band. She loved to bake, crochet, travel and playing cards. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino and playing the slot machines.

Ruth was a true prankster and enjoyed making people laugh. The past year she spent at the BeeHive in Maple Grove where like everywhere else she left a lasting mark. She will be dearly missed.

Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband James Lange; parents William and Gladys Everhart; sisters Eunice, Mary, Wilma, Margaret; brothers Bill, Joe, Ernest; son-in-law Pat Burley; brother-in-law Gerald Lange; other relatives and many dear friends.

Ruth is survived by her loving family: children Debbie Burley of Staples, Dorrie (Joe) Johnson of Eden Prairie, Gary White of Brooklyn Park, Wendy (Pat) Schutte of Brooklyn Park, Candace (Bradley) Albers of Maple Grove, Monty (Alison) White of Savage, Kimberly (Stephen) Wetzel of Chaska, James (Teryl) Lange of Ulm, MT, Timothy (Joelle) Lange of Shakopee; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister Dianna Hott; brother-in-law Terry (Joan) Lange; sister-in-law Diane Everhart; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

The family would like to thank Beehive Homes and Bright On Hospice for their phenomenal care over the past year.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com