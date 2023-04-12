March 16, 1948 - April 8, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Russell Brown, 75, Park Rapids, Minn., died Saturday, April 8, in Sanford Hospice Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. Interment will be in the spring in Greenwood Cemetery in Park Rapids.

Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home.