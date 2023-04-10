Rose F. Smart

Rose Frances (Powers) (Tupling) Smart, age 63, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Confluence Wenatchee Hospital. She left this world with peace and grace, singing praises to God and asking others to seek Him and learn forgiveness.

From her birth in Oahu, Hawaii on December 10, 1959 to her death on February 13, 2023, she let her light shine bright to all those around her. She was born to John Byron Powers and Anna May Powers and was one of six children. Growing up in a Navy family, Rose lived in several places including Oahu, HI, Oak Harbor, WA, Tigard, OR, Pacific City, OR and Mansfield, WA. She loved the ocean and was drawn to the smell of the salt air and the feeling of sand between her toes.

In April 1979, she married Wayne Tupling in Mansfield, WA and together they had three children: Amanda, Thomas, and Cassidy. Rose gave all her love and attention to her children as they grew into adults. Their children married and blessed them with six grandchildren: Amanda (Jesse) Shafer with Carter and Evalee, TJ (Sara) Tupling with Nash and Stella, and Cassidy (Gillian) Tupling with Audrey and Morgan.

After her children were grown, Rose uprooted from Mansfield. She reconnected with her high-school boyfriend, Tracy Smart, and moved to Minnesota where they married on August 16, 2005. Rose gained step-children: Trevor, Erika, and Nathan along with two more grandchildren, Kyleigh-Ann and Eden.

Rose was so full of love, light and laughter. She developed deep, meaningful relationships with family and friends through long talks, adventures, and sharing her love for Jesus.

She is preceded in death by her parents (John & Anna), in-laws (Tom & Inez, Art & Gerry), aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew Caleb, and loved ones.

She is survived by her husbands Wayne Tupling and Tracy Smart; children and grandchildren; her siblings Jo (Don) Randall, John Jr. (Ginny) Powers, Ida (John) Monroe, Jackie (Mike) Tupling, Chris (Wendy) Powers, Patti (Ken) Peters, Reggie (Sue) Smart, Clair (Twyla) Smart, nieces, nephews, and friends. Those whose lives were touched by Rose are invited to a Celebration of life at the Vineyard/Abide Church, 17789 Hywy 34 E., in Park Rapids, on Tuesday April 18th at 7 PM.