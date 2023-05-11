Ronald L. MacLeod, Sr.

It is with great sadness that we announce Ronald “Ron” Larry MacLeod, Sr., 76, of Park Rapids, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Bethany Care Center in Fargo, ND. Ron bravely battled multiple health issues over the last 25 years but is now at peace. Through it all, he remained a strong, positive & loving force. He always had a smile on his face, his sense of humor was always shining through, and he continued to truly care about anyone in his orbit. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Ron was born in Lackawanna, NY, on September 17, 1946, to Chester and Arlene MacLeod. Ron graduated from Lackawanna High School in 1964 and went on to the University of Buffalo in NY for one year, then transferred to Moorhead State in MN to play baseball for “The Dragons”. This is also where he met his beautiful, soon-to-be bride, Lin. In 1968, Ron was drafted into the Army, so he put his degree on hold to bravely serve his country from 1968-1970. Before he was deployed to Vietnam, he and Lin were married in Hawaii, and they welcomed their first child (Chip) while Ron was in Vietnam.

Ron returned from Vietnam to his new wife and son and completed his degree in education at Moorhead State. He and Lin proceeded to move to Park Rapids, MN, where they built a beautiful life with their 5 children. For 33 years, he was a science teacher and Vice Principal at Park Rapids Middle School. Throughout his career, he inspired the love of science in many young minds and became the “favorite” of many of his students. Ron also painted houses in the summer and was a caretaker for several lake properties where he made many lifelong & cherished friendships.

Anyone who knew Ron enjoyed his genuine personality. He had a beautiful smile, a wonderful sense of humor, and a sincere interest in everyone he met. He was a lover of all things baseball and shared that love with his family and community. Ron also enjoyed fishing on the many lakes surrounding Park Rapids, watching Twins games, bird watching, spending time with his family & family pets (especially his own dog, Opie), collecting and trading coins and baseball cards, and telling stories.

Ron is survived by his wife, Linda (Mueller) MacLeod, 5 children, Chip (Angie) MacLeod of Lakeville, MN, Tracy (Bernie) Gartner of Park Rapids, MN, Jodi (John) McKennell of Eagan, MN, Kelly (Corey) Williams of Elk River, MN, Kayla (Alex) Ehler of Park Rapids, MN, and his sister Robin (Dave) Wedzina of Lackawanna, NY. He was proud to be called “Poppy” by his 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, “Mr. MacLeod” to his students, “Coach MacLeod” to his baseball teams, and “Mac” to his fantasy baseball team and close friends. He will be missed by the many friends, neighbors, and coworkers he had the pleasure of knowing.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Arlene, and sister Norma (Joe) Dovey of Lackawanna, NY.

We will carry Ron’s kind, loving, and cheerful spirit with us in our memory and in our hearts always. We are all better people for having known this wonderful man.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm at the Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:00 at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids, MN with visitation 1 hour prior to the services at the church. “Please feel free to wear a baseball shirt/jersey in honor of Ron.” Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.