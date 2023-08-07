Robert Ulicki

Robert “Bob” C. Ulicki, age 74, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Lakewood Health Systems, Staples, MN. He was born on March 15, 1949, in Buffalo, NY, to Chester and Helen (Kubica) Ulicki. He attended college at SUNY, New Paltz, NY. Bob was employed by Disney World in Florida for several years before moving to Warrens, WI, where he started his own business, Signworks. Bob met his wife, Cheryl, in Wisconsin, and together they relocated Signworks to Nimrod, MN, to be close to Cheryl’s family. Most recently, he enjoyed the time he spent as a volunteer at the Sebeka DAC.

Bob was truly an artist at heart. He enjoyed working and creating with wood. Most important to Bob was the time he spent with God, his family and his friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Anthony Todaro, Sr.; father-in-law, Rollin Sycks; brothers-in-law, Bernie Bieniek, Donald Brown; and granddaughter, Zoe Ruhl. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl Ulicki of Nimrod, MN; sons: Urik (Dawn) Ulicki, of Palm Coast, FL, Brant (Shandra) Ruhl of Sartell, MN; Jeremy (Aimee) Ruhl of Nimrod, MN; brothers: Ken (Diane) Ulicki of Chataugua, NY, Anthony (Carol) Todaro, Jr. of Bessemer City, NC, Paul (Barb) Todaro of Williamsville, NY, Mark (Sue) Todaro of Lockport, NY; sister, Laura Bieniek of Derby, NY; grandchildren: Lara and Ayla Ulicki, Isaiah, Zachariah, Corey, Justin, Ethan, Hailey, Amber and Jacob Ruhl; great grandson, Braxton Ruhl; and mother-in-law, Doreen Sycks of Backus, MN.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.