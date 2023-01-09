1957-2023

Robert Lee Schumacher was born January 29th, 1957 to Robert Edward Schumacher and Joan Schumacher in Park Rapids, Minnesota. He passed on at the age of 65 to be in the presence of our Lord on January 3, 2023 in Panama City, Florida.

Bob was involved in the Park Rapids Unit of Civil Air Patrol for two years and went on to join the United States Air Force in 1975. After basic training, he was stationed in Spangdhalem, Germany. With an honorable discharge, he moved to Panama City, Florida where he met his wife, Joann Kirkland. He worked many years for Berg Steel at Panama City Beach.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert Benjamin Schumacher and Megan Schumacher and their children, all of Ohio and his sister, Shirley Dee Schumacher of South Dakota.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Bob and Joan Schumacher, his sister Bonnie Schumacher, and his grandparents Robert and Dolly Schumacher and Lawrence and Edith Myrick.

Robert moved to Ohio for several years and then moved back to the Panama City area, where he said he wanted to live for the rest of his life. He loved the beach sunsets, fishing, hunting-including archery and muzzle loader, campfires, and funny stories. He was an excellent cook with a great sense of humor and loved his dogs. He was a big guy with a huge, most generous heart.