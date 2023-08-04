Robert B. Linder

Robert Byron Linder passed away at the Heritage Cottages under the care of Heritage Cottage staff and St. Joseph Hospice on August 4, 2023 at the age of 90 years. Robert “Bob” was born in Hutchinson, MN on October 29, 1932 to Leslie Byron Linder and Dorothy Froeming. He grew up in Hutchinson, graduated high school and entered the Army around age 20. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was lucky enough to know how to type, so typed up orders. After the Army he went to college at Gustavus in St. Peter, MN. Here he met his wife, Mary Louise. They wed in 1956.

After Mary graduated, Bob continued his education for several years while she taught school. Once Bob graduated from college, both of them got teaching jobs in Plainfield, Ia. When their first child was born, Mary became a stay-at-home mom while Bob continued to teach. Bob taught in Northfield, MN, Hutchinson, MN, Jamestown College in ND. He went to summer school in various mid-western states throughout his teaching career and got a master’s degree in education. Once that was obtained, he went to Marshalltown, LA for 2 years and worked in the new field of special education. He then became the Director of Special Education in both Walsh and rural Grand Forks County in ND. Bob retired in 1992 and moved to Park Rapids, MN. Bob, his brother Jack and dad used to camp at Itasca State Park and from a very young age decided he wanted to live around there some day.

He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, was involved in Stephen Ministry and the Living at Home organization.

He is survived by his daughter Rachel (Steve) Fisher, Park Rapids, MN; 3 brothers, Mark Linder of Palm Harbor, FL, Paul (Cynde) Linder of Merrifield, MN, and Rick (Vicki) Linder of Hutchinson, MN.

He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Froemming when he was 6 years old; his father Leslie Byron Linder; his step-mother Mary Grevich Linder; brothers, Tom Linder and Jack Linder; his wife Mary Louise Linder; and son Clark Linder.

Per his request, graveside services will be held at Bethel Cemetery, rural Park Rapids at 11:00 Monday, August 7, 2023.

Arrangements are Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.