Richard ”Dick” Smith, 81, of Park Rapids, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Greenwood Conn ec- tions in Menahga, MN.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Dick Smith on Sunday July 23, 1923 from 1pm- 4pm at the American Legion, 900 1st Street East, Park Rapids MN 56470. Interment will be at Greenwood cemetery in Park Rapids. Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids assisted the family.

Richard, (AKA, Dick, Sweetie) was born October 14, 1941 and graduated from Park Rapids High School and earned a Chemical Engineering Degree from Bemidji State College. Dick entered military service with the United States Coast Guard, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant JG. While in the service of the Coast Guard, he earned the National Defense Service Medal. Dick retired from the Olin Corporation-Winchester Division as the National Manager of the sales team. He started a waterproofing company and Hydro Control Systems. He patented an interior drain tile system which is still in use today.

Dick retired and returned to Park Rapids where he spent his life with his partner Karen Dahl until his death. Dick and Karen spent each evening together over a game of cribbage and their favorite cocktail. During his retirement, Dick and Karen spent time together during hard Minnesota winters and tried their hands at snowbird life in Florida. Dick was a private pilot, an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and an amateur political analyst from the armchair of his recliner.

Survived by: Karen Dahl-Life Partner, Susie Ellis- Daughter, Kriss Ellis-Son in law, Brittany Ellis,

Bonus Family: Scott Dahl, Barb Trimble-Leckner, Hunter & Mercedes Dahl & Sawyer Jake & May Dahl, Kris and Sean Cleary, Brandon & Kate Cleary, Morgan Cleary

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Wilma (Williams) Smith and a sister Candy Leander. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners. Messages of condolence can be made at ceasefuneralhome.com.