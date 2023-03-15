Paul Allan Ramsay, age 90 formerly of Clarkfield and Wolf Lake MN passed away in Edmond OK on March 12, 2023, at the Veraden memory care.

Paul was born on March 7, 1933, in Northfield MN to Harold and Mamie Ramsay was baptized and confirmed at Saint Peter’s Lutheran. He grew up with his 5 brothers Robert, James, Richard, Gary, George, and sister Joann, who passed away as a child. He was raised on a 49 acre farm on the southeast edge of Northfield which is now currently Sibley Elementary School and residential lots of Archibald Court. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1952.

Paul attended St. Olaf College and was drafted in 1954 and served in the US Army until 1956. He returned to complete his college education at St. Olaf earning a bachelor’s in music in 1958. He taught Music in Lanesboro, MN, Washington DC, and finished his teaching career being Band Director in Clarkfield MN for 40 years where faculty and students enjoyed many fun times, concerts and music of “Stand up and Cheer”.

Paul met his wife Joyce Kinnunen on October 1962, during St Olaf’s Homecoming football game against Carlton College. On April 22, 1963, Paul asked Joyce to be his wife. They were married on August 22, 1964, at Spruce Grove Lutheran in Wolf Lake, MN. They lived in Washington DC, Clarkfield, MN, Wolf Lake, MN, Park Rapids, MN and Edmond, OK.

The Birchwood camping trips brought love, laughter and many joyful memories. Paul enjoyed creating wood projects and making music. He spent over 50 years doing public service projects with the Lions Club in Clarkfield and Wolf Lake. Paul had the pleasure playing Tuba in the Montevideo, Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids community bands and over the years was the organist at St. Peter’s Lutheran in Northfield, Bethlehem Lutheran in Lanesboro, Clarkfield Lutheran and Christ Lutheran in Wolf Lake. During his retirement years, Paul cherished accompanying Joyce on cruises, trips abroad and across the country.

Paul will be remembered by family and friends as bringing laughter and smiles to many. He will always be in our hearts as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and showing the love of Christ through the sparkle of joy in his eyes and smile.

Paul is survived by his wife Joyce of 59 years, his son Tom, Daughter Sara, Brother Gary, Sister-in law Kathy and 5 Granddaughters, Hanna, Myah, Ingrid, Dayana and Kaisa.

A celebration of life service will be held at St Mark Lutheran in Edmond, OK on March 30, 2023, at 3:30pm. Interment will be June 23, 2023, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.