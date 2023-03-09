Patricia Shore

Patricia “Pat” Ann (Benham) Shore, age 78, Frazee, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with her family by her side. Pat was born in Crosby, MN on November 13, 1944, a daughter of the late John and Mabel (Motley) Benham. She attended area schools and graduated from Park Rapids High School. Pat married Bernard Shore on February 8, 1963, and together they raised a daughter and three sons. Pat was an avid bowler and was part of a bowling league for many years in Frazee. She particularly enjoyed bowling with her friends, Pam and Mary. She was a member of the Sportsmen’s Club where she had served as treasurer. Pat loved knitting and crocheting for her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her gifts to them will forever be treasured. Pat worked for many years at McDonald’s in Detroit Lakes and prior to that, at Frazee Care Center. She was also a lover of puzzles; however, her greatest love was for her family. She will be sadly missed. Pat leaves her children: Rick Shore of Detroit Lakes, MN, Tim Shore of Frazee, MN and Rhonda Stickney of Motley, MN. She also leaves 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; her siblings: Larry (Bonnie) Benham of Park Rapids, MN, Jerry (Mary) Benham of the Twin Cities area, Sharon (Art) Kunnanz of Bismarck, ND, Randy (Kathy) Benham of Park Rapids, MN, Bonnie (the late Clyde) Jessen of Park Rapids, MN, Diane (John) Hedlund of Moorhead, MN, Rick (Terri) Benham of Park Rapids and a brother-in-law, Tom Gause of North Carolina. Pat is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Bernard, a son, Doug and her sisters: Sandy Gause and Barb (Jerry) Sherk. M emorial service for Pat will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 1PM at FUREY FUNERAL HOME in Frazee, with visitation 1-hour prior. www.FureyFH.com