Patricia F. Alberg

Patricia “Pat” Frances Alberg, 79 of Park Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids, MN.

Born October 16, 1943 in Sioux City, IA to Howard and Geneieve (Eichorst) Johnson, Pat was raised by her parents in Minneapolis, Minnesota with her older sister Judith (Mustard). She attended St. Cloud University where she met her future husband Charles “Chuck” Allan Alberg in the spring of 1962. They then married in November of 1962.

Pat and Chuck had four children Sherri (Larry) Jones of Fargo, ND, Tracy Schuler of Plymouth, WI, Michael (Trudi) Alberg of Bagley, MN, and Cindy (Jamie) Hanson of Fargo, ND. They raised their four children in Minneapolis until August of 1978 when they purchased Northern Star Resort near Park Rapids, MN.

Pat and her family made the resort their home and occupation providing a relaxing and beautiful vacation experience for hundreds of families over their 33-year ownership. Operating their own business was not enough for Pat, she also served as Hubbard County Commissioner. For four years, she advocated for affordable housing, the HRA in Hubbard County to provide emergency housing for women and children, and wetland preservation, by helping create Lake Associations in the area. An active mother and volunteer, Pat was also PTA president, a Girl Scout troop leader, Hubbard County Museum and League of Women Voters.

After retiring from running Northern Star, Pat and Chuck moved to Park Rapids where Pat was able to enjoy her hobbies more. An avid quilter, she cultivated dozens quilts, prayer shawls, and many other projects that she often gave to friends and family, spreading love through her handiwork. Most of all Pat loved her family and always made time for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren Rachel, Nicole (Todd), Taylor, Erin, Morgan, Stone, Jordan, Ethan, Courtney, Genna, and Caleb, and great grandchildren Carter, Kinsley, and Laine.

Visitation is Friday, June 30, 2023 at Cease Funeral Home at 10 AM with a service at 11, and burial immediately following at Lake Emma Cemetery.

Pat’s legacy is fond memories, like her quilts, stitched together with love.

Arrangements are by Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.