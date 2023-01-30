6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nancy L. Stromback

Published January 30, 2023 11:30 AM
Nancy Lee Stromback, 89 of Park Rapids, MN, passed away 1-24-2023 at  Essentia Hosp. in Fargo, North Dakota.

She is survived by her five children - Dennis (Betty) Stromback of Zumbrota, MN; Randy (Rhonda) Stromback of Menomonie, WI; Toni Becker of Park Rapids, MN; Tammy (Gary) Mackner of Peshastin, WA; Jodi Guchow of Park Rapids, MN; Her grandchildren - Jennifer, Larry, Rev. Dennis, Jason, Lisa, Stacy, Amy, Leah, Christine, Dr. Dennis, Joshua, Nancy, Brian, Jamie and Sarah. 34 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter due in June. Her two siblings - Jackie Stromback  David Thoreson. Many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband -  2 great grandchildren, her 12 siblings.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com.

