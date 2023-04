March 10, 1930 - March 31, 2023

WADENA, Minn. - Nancy Becker, 93, Wadena, formerly New York Mills, Minn., died Friday, March 31, in The Meadows.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a VFW Auxiliary service at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, April 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in New York Mills.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.