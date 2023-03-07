Myron Amundson

Myron LeRoy Amundson of Park Rapids, Minnesota was 97 when he went to Heaven on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

Myron was born on March 11, 1925, on the family farm near Montevideo, MN to Peter and Mabel (Falmoe) Amundson. He attended the District Country School in Lisbon Township near his home. In 1938, Myron moved to Akeley where he helped on his dad’s farm and attended High School, graduating with the Class of 1942. After his graduation, Myron moved to Cottage Grove, MN where he worked on a dairy farm. He returned home to help his Dad because his Stepmother was dying of cancer.

On November 7, 1942, Myron was united in marriage to Bessie V. Saunders of Lake George, MN. This union was blessed with four children: Milton, Merle, Judi and Gail. In the spring of 1943, Myron moved with his family to Granite Falls where he worked for a farmer. In January of 1945, Myron entered the United States Navy and served his country during WWII. Myron went through extensive training as a diesel mechanic and received his Honorable Discharge at the end of the war. Myron moved back to Granite Falls, MN where he resumed working on a large farm for the Joy Brothers. After working in a factory for six months, Myron went to work for the Granite Falls Construction Company in 1959.

Myron started the Amundson Construction Company in 1965. Myron and his crews built over 200 residential, commercial and agricultural buildings that stand as monuments to his skill and talent. In 1979, the Amundson’s moved to the Park Rapids area where he continued to be active in his construction business until he reached the age of 80 and was needed at home to care for his wife, Bessie who was experiencing serious health problems.

Myron was a long time and faithful member of Faithbridge Church in Park Rapids where he dedicated many hours helping with the various building phases of the church and served as a Trustee for many years. Myron loved the outdoors, especially when he could be out hunting or fishing. Later in life, Myron started golfing and enjoyed fellowshipping with his friends while playing rounds of golf.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Bessie on October 7, 2007, and his son, Milton on April 26, 2009.

On January 24, 2009, Myron and Edna Underwood pledged their love and faithfulness, until parted by death. They enjoyed traveling together and spending their winters in Tucson. They visited Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and multiple other places. Edna was his primary Caregiver for the last few years; her four daughters and their families cared deeply for Myron.

Myron is survived by: Edna Underwood of Park Rapids and Tucson; Merle (Joyce) Amundson of California; Judi (Ron) Hopkins of Park Rapids, Gail (Harold) Christianson of Osakis; Linda Englund (Daughter-in-law) of Tempe, AZ and Kathy Amundson (Daughter-in-law) of Mesa, AZ.

Also left to cherish their countless fond memories are his grandchildren: Theresa Laney, Todd (Deb) Amundson, Kelly (Brad) Bowne, Ryan (Becky) Amundson; Mindy (Ed) DeAngelis, Kayla (James) McGhee, Mistin (Dennis) Wilkinson; Chad (Katherine) Koenen, Jeremy (Andrea) Koenen, Joshua (Lisa) Koenen, Jessica (Casey) Davis; Charity (Geoff) Lindahl and Brandon Christianson.

His Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, other relatives and countless friends were also blessed to have had him in their lives.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Jones Pearson Funeral Home.