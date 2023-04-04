Michael T. Childs, 78, of St. Michael, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 01, 2023. Mike was born on April 8, 1944, in Ames, Iowa to John and Louise (Morrison) Childs. He attended Ballard and Ames Community Schools and graduated from Ames High School in 1962. Mike married Diane Neville on January 13, 1963. He joined the Ames Fire Department in 1966 and rose through the ranks with the support of his crew and community, becoming Fire Chief in 1992, a position held until he retired in 1999. Mike and Diane lived their retirement dream “Up North” in Minnesota in the welcoming communities of Nevis and Cass Lake.

Michael’s passions were his family, friends, dogs, building things and all things outdoors. Mike was a fine craftsman and builder, proudly building 20+ homes in the Ames area with his fun-loving and hard-working, multi-trade fire crew. Mike loved Green Bay Packer football and Minnesota Lynx basketball. He will be remembered for his generosity, big heart, and community spirit. Hunting and fishing brought many lifetime friends and experiences to his blessed life. No one could retell those experiences quite like Michael T.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Lisa Childs and Chelle (Judd) Guericke, his grandchildren, Hannah (Ross) Conn, J.D. Guericke, and William Guericke, his brother, Pete (Kathy) Childs, his sisters, Sue (Bob) Gordy, Mary (Erik) Anderson, Lori Childs, Leslie (Frank) Childs Vacanti, and his sister-in-law, Diana Childs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, his father, John, his mother, Louise, his stepmother, Lillian, and his brother, Dean (Bing).

A Memorial Service will be held at Ames City Auditorium in Ames, IA, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10:00 am.

Memorials can be made on behalf of Mike Childs to one of the following: Story County Conservation - Jim Ketelson Greenwing Marsh (Ames, IA), Headwaters Chapter - Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (Park Rapids, MN), Leech Lake Tribal College Scholarship Fund - (Cass Lake, MN)