Dec. 21, 1957 - Jan. 11, 2023

WADENA, Minn. - Michael “Mike” Kimber, 65, Henning, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Tri County Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, at Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home in Henning. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Girard Union Cemetery in Henning.

