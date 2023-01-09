Melroy (Mel) Stewart Holtan

Melroy Stewart Holtan met his Savior on December 31, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born on September 2, 1932 to Edward and Agnes (Larson) Holtan in Byron, MN. Mel attended and graduated from Kasson High School in 1950. Mel worked in construction until being drafted into the Army in 1952. Mel served his country during the Korean Conflict in the 33rd Medical Company. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to the Rochester area working in the sheet metal trade and later was employed by IBM as a mechanical drafter.

Melroy married Doris (Finseth) in 1956. They had three daughters: Lori, Susan and Julie. Doris passed away in 1962. In 1963 Mel married Ardith Askvig later having two sons: Bret and Bruce. They lived on a hobby farm in Stewartville, MN and in 1973 moved to Menahga, MN where Mel pursued a career in real estate and auctioneering which he thoroughly enjoyed. Mel was active in his community, volunteering his time and talents for multiple community and charter events.

Melroy is survived by two daughters: Lori Bunkholt of Shorewood, MN, Susan (Bradley) Olson of Glencoe, MN. One son: Bret (Karen) Holtan of Menahga, MN. Six Grandsons, four Great Grandchildren, one brother Harvey (Betty) Holtan of Rochester, MN and three sisters-in-law.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ardith, son Bruce Holtan, daughter Julie (Kelly) Condiff, two brothers and numerous in-laws.

Mel’s Funeral Service will be held at Faithbridge Church at 1505 Park Avenue, Park Rapids, MN on January 21, 2023.

Visitation is at the Church from 11:00am-1:00pm with service to follow.