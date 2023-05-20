99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvin Makela

6467d794e3fbc53625733ebf.jpg
Published May 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM

On 5/18/2023, while being cared for at Mayo Hospital in Mankato, MN, Marvin Makela went home to be with the lord peacefully in his sleep. Marvin was born to Charles and Laura Makela at the family farm in Menahga Minnesota on 5/23/1935.

Marvin worked various construction related jobs over his lifetime and enjoyed spending his retirement with his wife, grandchildren and playing golf.

He is survived by his sisters Hazel and Jeanette, his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this summer for Family and friends at his son’s home in Hanska, MN.

Modulist Image