On 5/18/2023, while being cared for at Mayo Hospital in Mankato, MN, Marvin Makela went home to be with the lord peacefully in his sleep. Marvin was born to Charles and Laura Makela at the family farm in Menahga Minnesota on 5/23/1935.

Marvin worked various construction related jobs over his lifetime and enjoyed spending his retirement with his wife, grandchildren and playing golf.

He is survived by his sisters Hazel and Jeanette, his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this summer for Family and friends at his son’s home in Hanska, MN.