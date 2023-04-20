Marvin Koktavy

Marvin “Marv” Frank Koktavy passed away peacefully on Saturday April 15th, 2023, in Wadena, MN.

He was born on June 17th, 1944, to Joseph and Agnes (Kotek) Koktavy, in Webster Township. Marv was one of 5 kids and grew up on the family farm. On March 7th 1977, he married Peggy (Margaret Jones) in Millbank South Dakota and together raised Peggy’s 7 children. Later, Peggy and Marv moved to and settled in Park Rapids, MN. While living in Park Rapids, 2 of their grandchildren; Mikey and Joel came to live with them, later graduating from Nevis high school.

Marv was a, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, truck driver, farmer, fisherman and someone everyone enjoyed knowing.

Marv is survived by their children Colleen (Jay) Johnson (Terry), Mike Jay, Pat Jay (Lori), Shannon Jay (Cathy), Brian Jay, Brendan Jay (Jackie), and Terry Jay; siblings Joseph G. (Rosie) Koktavy, Milosh S. (Bernita) Koktavy, Marcella (Koktavy) Richard Nelson, Edward A. (Arlene) Koktavy, sisters-in-law Irene R (Jones) Lien, Janet M. (Jones) Timmerman and Brother-in-law Robert R. Jones and his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Marv was preceded in death by his wife Peggy (Margaret Jones) Koktavy, father and mother Joseph F. and Agnes E. (Kotek) Koktavy; father and mother-in-law Bert G. and Florence B. (Derbort) Jones. Sisters-in-law, Mary C. (Jones) Marshall, Zita A. (Jones) Nolan, Sister-in-law Marilyn J. (Hunt) Jones, Brother-in-laws Tom Nolan, Dan Timmerman and Clarence Lien, Daughter-in-law Becky Fahleen, Niece Erin Lien, Nephew Joseph J. Koktavy.

A visitation with prayer services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN. The prayer service will commence at 1:00 PM.

Wake services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 4:30 pm until 7pm at the Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield, MN. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Northfield, MN 4996 Hazelwood Ave., Northfield, MN. Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN and the Bierman Funeral Home of Northfield, MN. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com.