Marlys Ann Rieckman

Marlys was born at home to Louis and Lydia (Lange) Miller in the town of Chokio, MN on December 28, 1938. She was baptized on January 8, 1940 and confirmed in faith on July 6, 1952. Marlys passed away on January 13, 2023, at the age of 84.

Marlys attended school at Morris, MN and graduated with the class of 1957. After graduation she attended the Minnesota School of Business for a private secretarial finishing course. On November 29, 1957 she married her long time classmate, friend, and later high school sweetheart, Walt Rieckman. Together they built a home and raised their three children - Christine, Charlene, and Michael. They were married for nearly 57 years when Walt passed due to complications from Multiple Myeloma on October 22, 2014.

Marlys was preceded in death by her husband Walt, her parents Louis and Lydia. Two brothers, Orville, his wife Sarah, of Northport, Alabama and Wayne, of Alexandria, MN, his wife Lucille, of East Grand Forks, MN; a brother-in-law, James Bahr and niece Donna Bahr, of Cedar Rapids, IA.

Marlys is survived by her sister, Coleen Bahr of Cedar Rapids, IA; her children, Christine Rieckman, Charlene (Jerry) Dahl, and Michael (Kathy) Rieckman. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lisa Stengel, and Andrew (Jalessa) Stengel. Matthew (Mayra) Rieckman, and Samantha Rieckman. She was blessed to have three great grandchildren - Noah, and Eliot (Matthew and Mayra Rieckman) and Adeliah Rose (Andrew and Jaleesa Stengel) along with numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Marlys was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her life and she loved each one with all her heart. That love is her legacy and all that knew her have been touched by her gentle spirit.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M., with visitation for one hour before the service. Interment will be at a later date. Marlys and Walt’s final resting place will be at Summit Cemetery in Morris, MN. Livestream of service at www.wrightfuneral.com.