Marlin John Eiklenborg, Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother died June 27, 2023. Marlin was born to Fred and Dorothy (Broesder} August 12, 1945 in Tripoli, Iowa. Fred and Dorothy moved their young family to Nevis, MN in the 1950s. Marlin attended Nevis Public Schools where he met the love of his life, Janie Johnston. They married in 1963, moved to the Twin Cities, and raised their four children in the Stillwater area. Following in his father’s footsteps, Marlin ran a successful masonry business. Marlin and Janie also owned and operated American Gothic Antiques in Stillwater, MN until 2005, when they retired to Tucson, AZ and Nevis, MN.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janie; children: Laura (Charlie Pine), Joele (Greg Hiers), Christie (Michael Thole), and Mike (Priscilla). Grandchildren: Jes, Tyler, Gilbert, Cason, Coen, Josie, Milla, and great­granddaughter Siddha Paisley. Marlin is also survived by siblings Arlys Kramer, Marcia Oelschlager, Fred Jr., and Doug (Julie) Eiklenborg. Marlin was preceded in death by many beloved friends and family members. He was a passionate, lifelong enthusiast of the American Old West. He was also a superior craftsman, was loved by his family, and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will occur at Marlin and Janie’s home Saturday, August 19 from 3-6pm.