Margaret Ann Skoe Kraft, 88, a longtime Park Rapids community member and business owner died peacefully on November 29, 2022 surrounded by her children. Services will be Friday, December 23, 2022 at noon at Cease Funeral Home in Park Rapids. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM.

Margaret was born on June 9, 1934 in Pine River, MN to James Alden and Mary Margaret (Siefert) Downing. She went to school in Pine River, graduating in 1952. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis to attend the Minneapolis School of Business. She enjoyed her time in school while she sang in the school chorus on TV and Radio, and she learned to type 100 words per minute on a manual typewriter. After completion of her schooling, she began work at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange as a private secretary.

Margaret and Russel Skoe were married on July 4, 1953.They first lived in St Paul where Kathy was born. Russ was in ROTC prior to serving in the US Army. They were stationed first at Fort Sam Houston and loved the warm weather. The next station was Fort Leonard Wood where Sue joined the family. After Russ’ discharge, they came back north to Bemidji. Russ worked at a pharmacy and while there, two more kids were added- Nancy and Doug. In 1960 they moved to Park Rapids after purchasing the Dinyer Drug Store, making it Skoe’s Park Drug. Steve was born on the first Halloween they were in town.

Margaret and Russ ran the business together and both actively participated in the Park Rapids community. They stepped up where they saw the need, contributing to lasting changes in the town. Margaret was a member of the Mrs. Jaycees during the founding of Logging Days and she and Russ acted during the local production of Oklahoma. Margaret worked as a fire hose handler at the annual water fight on Main Street when she was in her seventies.

She enjoyed her bridge groups and their couples card night. One of her annual events was a spontaneous “Come as you are” breakfast. One person, in their pajamas, would drive to a friend’s house. They would pick up as many ladies as would fit. All of them in PJs for a giggly breakfast. Russ and Margaret enjoyed themselves as Friendly Squares on the dance floor. They were foster parents for several young men while all five kids were still at home. Russ and Margaret continued together until Russ died in 1984 from ALS.

In 1985, Margaret married Judge Keith Kraft. Margaret and Keith traveled the country, first on a motorcycle, then in a fifth wheel. After wintering in Florida for many years, enjoying the beach, pelicans, and many friends, they returned to settle in Minnesota. Margaret loved watching the Vikings games with Keith while wearing her signed #19 jersey and her annual fall ritual of coloring her hair purple. Keith died of COVID in isolation in November 2020.

Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband Russel Skoe, her second husband Keith Kraft and brother Francis Bernard Downing. She will be missed by her five children: Kathy (Jim) Tande, Sue(Dave)Harsha of Park Rapids, MN, Nancy(Kurt Heinritz) Skoe of Pottstown, PA, Doug (Teresa) Skoe of Montrose, CO, Steve (Anne) Skoe of Sartell, MN and four stepdaughters: Dianne (Bob) Barry of Ft Myers, FL, Liah (Jon David) Kristaine of Edgerton, GA, Katherine Kraft of Fort Worth, TX, Terra Kraft Waters of Sartell, MN. Grandma Margaret will be missed by her twenty grandchildren and nine great grands.

She is survived by niece Mary Downing, many nephews and nieces on the Skoe side as well as her many friends.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret has requested that memorials be given to CHI St Joseph’s Hospice Park Rapids or Hubbard County DAC.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home.