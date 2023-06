Madelynn Rose Hamm

Madelynn Rose “Maddie” Hamm, age 17, a resident of Wyoming, MN, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2023.

Maddie was born on December 4, 2005 in Minneapolis, MN.

She is survived by her father, Steven Hamm (Terra); mother, Jennifer Cotton; sisters, Lexi & Sophi Grabau, and their father, Luke; brother, Weston Cotton-Hamm; grandmothers, Shirley Dickhausen and Kim Cotton; grandfathers, Jimmie Hamm and Tom Cotton; great-grandmother, Fern Nelson; and great-grandfather, Bob Kok.

Maddie was a junior at Forest Lake Area High School.

A memorial service was held on Friday, June 9 at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home-Lino Lakes.

