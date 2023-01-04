LuAnn Bolton

LuAnn (Latterell) Bolton, 82, passed away on January 3rd, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She died peacefully with her sons by her side. LuAnn was born in Bemidji, Minnesota to Harvey and Emma Latterel, nee Kaproth and was raised in Northome, Minnesota where she attended elementary and high school. In high school she was active in cheerleading, band and class plays. She attended Bemidji State University where she enjoyed coursework in meteorology, literature and art. While at BSU, she met and married Edward Bolton and they made their home in the Twin Cities. Her first son, Bruce Bolton was born in 1962, and her second son Edward (Skip) Bolton was born in 1965. LuAnn enjoyed cooking and entertaining, her work, but most important to her was being a loving and caring parent. In 1974 LuAnn moved to the Park Rapids, Minnesota area and resided on 2nd Crow Wing Lake. She started working at the Hubbard County Courthouse in 1978 and was promoted to be the Court Administrator, a position she held until her retirement in 2004. In 1996 LuAnn moved into town, living across the road from the Fish Hook River. In her retirement years she wintered in Lake Havasu, Arizona. She loved spending time and dining out with friends and family. She was a loving and dedicated grandmother to her five grandchildren. LuAnn was a friend to all and had many close friends from her years in the courthouse and the town of Park Rapids. She had a unique combination of honesty and humor that endeared people to her. She is survived by her son Bruce and his children, Maeve and Nora, along with her son Skip and daughter-in-law Michelle and their children Riley, Ethan and Hazel, her sisters Arlene Kallio, Carol Rhodes and brother-in-law John Rhodes, Niece and Nephew Margo and Beau Kallio. She is preceded in death by her mother Emma, father Harvey and step-mother Shirley Latterell nee Fisher, her brother-in-law Dick Kallio and nephews Reggie and Ryan Rhodes. A memorial service, including lunch will be at Cease funeral home in Park Rapids January 21 at 11:00AM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials given directly to the St. Joseph’s Hospice are preferred.