Dec. 20, 2022 - March 17, 2023

PERHAM, Minn. - Loki Perry, 2 months, infant son of Jeremy and Kayla, New York Mills, Minn., died Friday, March 17, in Perham Health Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.