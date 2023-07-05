Lois Walker

Lois Hildur Walker (Carlson) - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend, age 85, a long-time resident of Blaine, MN, died on June 26, 2023 at Mason Pointe Lutheran Senior Services in Town and Country, MO.

Lois was born August 9, 1937 in Fargo, ND to Knute Martin and Stella (Lee) Carlson. Lois graduated from Moorhead High School in 1955. Following her graduation she attended Dakota Business College in ND from 1956 to 1957. She worked as a Clerk Typist at an insurance company in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage to Harold Dean Walker on August 1, 1959, (who preceded Lois in death in 2004).

Lois was on a bowling league for many years. She was also very active with the Camp Fire and Boy Scout groups throughout her early and later years. She also loved gardening (especially flowers), camping and traveling.

Lois is survived by her 3 daughters: Diane Hensel of Blaine, MN, Lori Keyes of Blaine, MN, Peggy McRoberts of St Louis, MO; 1 son Steven (Jody) Walker of Park Rapids, MN; 2 brothers: Allan Carlson of Frederick, MD and Larry (Janet) Carlson of Moorhead, MN; 6 grandchildren: Jaime Swan, Jay Seeley (1981-2019), Anastasia McRoberts, Quinn McRoberts, Steven (Kendy) Walker, Samantha (Ryan) Waddle; 5 great grandchildren: Ashley Hess, Mikayla Hess, Stella Seeley, Mia Walker, Ashton Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM. For details, please contact a family member.

Funeral arrangements with the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN