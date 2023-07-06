Lloyd Tompkins

Lloyd LaRoy Tompkins, Jr., 77, Park Rapids, MN passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 at his home

surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the

Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids, MN. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Henrietta Cemetery near Dorset and Park Rapids. Lloyd was born November 22, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to Lloyd Sr. and Florence (Christiansen) Tompkins. He grew up in the Twin Cities, graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1963 and enlisted in the US Air Force from 1967-1971. Lloyd married Judith (Judy) Jacobsen on November 27, 1976 in Brookings, SD. They resided in Rogers, MN until 1985 when they moved to Park Rapids, first to a lake home on Long Lake and then in town. Lloyd worked for Kraus-Anderson in St. Paul, MN for 10 years and when the family moved to Park Rapids in 1985, Lloyd worked as a finishing carpenter for many years. After that, he was employed by TEAM Industries in Park Rapids for 8 years before retirement.

Lloyd was a quiet man but he spoke volumes without ever saying a word. Lloyd’s love for his family, his work ethic and his integrity were unmatched. He was fondly known as “Bud” by his sister and family. Lloyd loved his family’s many dogs: Penny, Pixie, Alfalfa, Molly, Toby, Macy, Pepper, Meeko and Willie. He would often be found with a dog (or two) by his side. Lloyd also loved camping, fishing and golfing.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Judy Tompkins of Park Rapids; children, Aaron (Kimberly) Tompkins of Park Rapids, Autumn Nelson of Woodbury, MN, Amber Tompkins of Park Rapids; 4 grandchildren, Isaac and Lucas Nelson, Nolan and Logan Tompkins; sister, Janet (Frank) Spayde of Bonita Springs, FL; nieces, Carrie (Patrice) Krafft Spayde, Shawna (Toni) Spayde; brothers-in-law, David (Char) Jacobsen, Curtis (Lisa) Jacobsen, Harold Jensen, and other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sr. and Florence Tompkins; and an infant sister, Caroline.

Arrangements by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.