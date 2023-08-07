Linda Lee Kooyer Johnson, 73, of Park Rapids, MN passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Linda was born on September 6, 1949, in Austin, MN to Wilbur and Blanche (Tolstead) Thompson. She grew up in Austin, MN and graduated from Austin High School in 1967. She was a proud graduate of Bemidji State. On October 2, 1971, she married Glenn Kooyer in San Antonio, TX. They raised their sons Adam and Brian in Lakeville, MN. In 2001 they moved to Duluth. Glenn passed away in 2005. After Glenn’s passing, Linda moved to the home on Long Lake in Park Rapids she and Glenn had built for their retirement. Linda spent her teenage summers on Long Lake with her longtime friend Carolynne White.

Linda married Harlan Johnson on February 26, 2015. They have spent their summers together on Long Lake in Park Rapids and winters in Apache Junction, AZ.

Linda was a homemaker and also shared responsibilities for Glenn’s businesses in Lakeville and Duluth, MN. She enjoyed recreation, especially walking and biking. She delighted in sewing and knitting. She was a Christian woman who loved her Lord and was an avid reader of her Bible.

Linda is survived by her husband Harlan Johnson; her sons: Adam Kooyer of Golden Valley, MN, and Brian (Wendy) Kooyer of Apopka, FL; her grandchildren Evan (Rachel) Kooyer of East Bethel, MN, and Maya (Bentley) Hunter of Apopka, FL; and great-grandchildren Mason and Hayden Hunter and soon to be great-granddaughter Kooyer. Harlan’s children also survive her: Sam (Leslie) Johnson and their two sons of Woodbury, MN, and Jill (Jake) Krautkremer and their two children of Scandia, MN; her cousin Ronnie (Steve) Vaith of Austin, MN, and brother-in-law, George Crockett of Shakopee, MN.

Linda was preceded in death by her first husband Glenn Kooyer, her parents Wilbur and Blanche Thompson, and her sisters Janice Crockett and Mary Ellen Thompson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on August 11, 2023, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids. Visitation will be held on August 10, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 PM at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids as well as for 1 hour prior to the Mass.

Arrangements are by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids.