Linda (Johnson) Naplin

Age 74 of Park Rapids, MN

Passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023. She is survived by her brother, Bill Johnson; nephew, Brian (Sondra Tryan) Bailey; niece, Chrissy (Jene) Sobolik; great-nieces and -nephews, Fletcher Bailey, Julia Skule, Rylan and Jude Sobolik; and yellow lab, Maggie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rob Naplin; parents, Lester and Minnie Johnson; sister, Judy Johnson; nephew, Dan Bailey; and many beloved canine companions.

Linda graduated from South Saint Paul High School in 1966 and the University of Minnesota in 1970. Linda and Rob loved the outdoors, boat rides, camping, and road trips around Lake Superior. She was always happy traveling soaking up sun on the beach and cross-stitching with her sister. Later in life Linda enjoyed her quiet life on the lake, spending time with her family, watching them fish and play in the lake. She also always wanted to know the latest “fishing report from the dock”. Linda enjoyed going to the numerous restaurants in the area and visiting with friends.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at Zorbaz in Park Rapids on April 22nd from 1pm-4pm.